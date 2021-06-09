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Se esta inyectando Grafeno a la población nanoparticulas de grafeno
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35 views • June 09, 2021
DESCRIPCIÓN DEL VIDEO: Pruebas IRREFUTABLES del campo magnético variable emitido por los INOCULADOS ahora también llamados "MAGNETIZADOS".
Compartan este video en sus estados de whatsapp y twitter para que NO SILENCIEN A MILLONES DE PERSONAS.
Video obtenido de la quinta columna
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/SEEST%C3%81INYECTANDOGRAFENOENLAPOBLACI%C3%93N:c
Compartan este video en sus estados de whatsapp y twitter para que NO SILENCIEN A MILLONES DE PERSONAS.
Video obtenido de la quinta columna
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/SEEST%C3%81INYECTANDOGRAFENOENLAPOBLACI%C3%93N:c
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