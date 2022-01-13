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DR. MIKE YEADON SAYS 90% OF VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS CAME FROM LESS THAN 10% OF THE BATCHES
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80 views • January 13, 2022
It is illegal for a drug company to have variations In their Batches. This doesn't look like a mistake or accident. Watch the video to hear about what sinister reasons could be behind this bombshell information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
41:58 -43:09 90% Of Vaccine Side Effects Came From Less Than 10% of the Batches
https://ncrenegade.com/dr-mike-yeadon-latest-evidence-of-premeditated-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
45:16 DR. Mike Yeadon says he could prove it in court that the batches are illegally different.
49:53 Compares Flu shots to Covid on a graph
58:38 Shows the graph by batches
1:03:59 Dr. Mike Yeadon is worried this is like calibrating a weapon
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
41:58 -43:09 90% Of Vaccine Side Effects Came From Less Than 10% of the Batches
https://ncrenegade.com/dr-mike-yeadon-latest-evidence-of-premeditated-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
45:16 DR. Mike Yeadon says he could prove it in court that the batches are illegally different.
49:53 Compares Flu shots to Covid on a graph
58:38 Shows the graph by batches
1:03:59 Dr. Mike Yeadon is worried this is like calibrating a weapon
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