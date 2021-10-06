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Democrats HATED ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION for decades (while the cameras were rolling)
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120 views • October 06, 2021
Democrats HATED ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION for decades (while the cameras were rolling) until President Trump decided to not just talk about it but ACTUALLY DO SOMETHING.
Q: How come their sheople didn't freak out and call any of them racist?
A: Because the TV Box didn't tell them to.
The MSM is the Control Center of the Liberal Hive-Mind
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
Q: How come their sheople didn't freak out and call any of them racist?
A: Because the TV Box didn't tell them to.
The MSM is the Control Center of the Liberal Hive-Mind
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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