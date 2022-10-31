Monster State: 4 Things Supporters Want you to Believe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The scariest monster of all is the largest government in history - the monster state of today. It thrives and grows on 4 main principles that totally reject the principles of the constitution, and the American revolution.
Path to Liberty: Oct 31, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211