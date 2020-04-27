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Millions in India facing hunger during lockdown!!
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111 views • April 27, 2020
Millions of Indians who have been without work for weeks are facing hunger as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.
The most vulnerable are daily wage earners, contract workers and migrant labourers who have been without work and earnings since the country was shut down on 25 March.
It comes as World Food Programme analysis suggests an additional 130 million people around the world "could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most vulnerable are daily wage earners, contract workers and migrant labourers who have been without work and earnings since the country was shut down on 25 March.
It comes as World Food Programme analysis suggests an additional 130 million people around the world "could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
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