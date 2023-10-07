China – this system of government – a threat to all of us | www.kla.tv/27163

Did you know that Mao
Tse-tung came to power with the help of the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers and
the secret organization Skull & Bones? That the rise of China, from a
completely impoverished agrarian state to a global leader, was a social
experiment that cost the lives of 80 million people due to its brutality?
However, WEF founder Klaus Schwab praises the “achievements” of the communist
party. Current developments also indicate that the social system created by Mao
is being transferred to the whole world.
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27163
▬▬▬▬ About this channel
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we don't
report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are
constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Chinas rise
https://uncutnews.ch/chinas-aufstieg-von-der-gedemuetigten-kolonie-zur-weltmacht/
https://de.statista.com/infografik/22292/laender-mit-dem-hoechsten-bip-weltweit/
https://automationspraxis.industrie.de/news/wo-steht-china-bei-robotik-und-kuenstlicher-intelligenz/
www.deutschlandfunk.de/militaermacht-china-aufruesten-fuer-eine-neue-weltordnung-100.html
www.watson.ch/international/china/147530205-was-wir-sehen-ist-chinas-aufstieg-zur-weltmacht
www.bpb.de/themen/asien/china/326971/das-chinesische-wirtschaftsmodell-im-wandel/
People’s republic of China
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geschichte_der_Volksrepublik_China
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kulturrevolution
Skull & Bones
https://booboone.com/skull-and-bones-secret-society/
www.wfg-gk.de/verschwoerung21.html
https://allthatsinteresting.com/skull-and-bones-society
https://www.guidograndt.de/2023/03/27/geheimbund-skull-and-bones-3-internationale-mafia-jenseits-aller-regeln-3/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/657256/Secret-societies-conspiracy-theories-Freemasons-Illuminati-Skulls-and-Bones-Bilderberg
Book: Skull & Bones: Americas secret Power-Elite by Andreas von Rétyi
Alexandra Robbins
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexandra_Robbins
Skull & Bones, CFR, Rockefeller and Rothschild
https://wahrheit33.wordpress.com/2012/09/28/ubersicht-uber-die-wichtigsten-bekannten-organisationen-der-illuminati/
www.kla.tv/17746
Yale-in-China, Rise of Mao Tse-tungs, Rise of China
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yale-China_Association
Expresszeitung number 50, p. 22: Yale in China and Mao Tse-Tung
www.nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/china-the-rothschilds-and-the-global-rise-of-communism/
Chinese civil war
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinesischer_B%C3%Bcrgerkrieg
https://recentr.com/2019/10/02/skull-bones-und-der-300-jaehrige-krieg-gegen-china/
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_C._Marshall
Expresszeitung number 50, pages 49-50
George C. Marshall
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_C._Marshall
Mao Tse-tung Ticket:
SE-957
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mao_Zedong
https://www.hdg.de/lemo/biografie/mao-tse-tung.html
Expresszeitung number 50, page 77and 26-28
https://adpunktum.de/2017/03/29/rangliste-der-groessten-massenmoerder-in-der-geschichte-der-menschheit/
Culture Revolution, great leap forward, great Chinese famine
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kulturrevolution
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gro%C3%9Fer_Sprung_nach_vorn
Expresszeitung number 50, pages 8-9 and 51-56
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gro%C3%9Fe_Chinesische_Hungersnot
Deng Xiaoping
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deng_Xiaoping
https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/biografie-deng-xiaoping-der-pragmatische-opportunist-100.html
Kissinger, Rockefeller, Rothschild and China
https://www.nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/china-the-rothschilds-and-the-global-rise-of-communism/
All sources: www.kla.tv/27163
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.