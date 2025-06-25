BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Natural Solutions for Celiac Disease & Hormonal Imbalance with Guest Abby Mehta
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • 13 hours ago

What happens when a young woman refuses to accept feeling sick and tired as “normal”? Our guest today shares her inspiring health journey that began with chronic digestive issues, anxiety, mood swings, and debilitating PMS symptoms, all by her early 20s. After years of ineffective treatments like birth control and diets that offered no real solution, she finally found answers at Hotze Health & Wellness Center. Her experience transformed her health, her mindset, and her outlook for the future.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Abby Mehta, and learn how Abby’s customized wellness plan, including bioidentical hormones, a yeast-free diet, and natural thyroid support, helped her go from a 2 to a 9 on the wellness scale. With personal guidance, ongoing encouragement, and a holistic approach, she reclaimed her energy and vitality. Her story is a powerful reminder that it's never too early to take charge of your health.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthgut healthceliac diseasehormone imbalancedr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy