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Detox heavy metals, Lead poisoning in your child and correct physical or mental health issues!
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131 views • December 29, 2019
Angela had to find a way to detoxify her son's Lead poisoning due to their home. She corrected her own mental health struggles and multiple physical symptoms as well by using Hair Analysis for true solutions!
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