Captain Benjamin Church and the King Philip's War

This is the account of Benjamin Church and the King Philips War. Told by storyteller Joshua Temple. The war fought between the English settlers and the Wampanoag, and other tribes, in 1675-1676. King Philip Metacom, chief of the Wampanoags wanted to drive the English back into the sea. Obviously, he failed at his attempt.