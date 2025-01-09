⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (9 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 45 troops and one motor vehicle.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades of the AFU, three territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Dvurechnaya, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Kovsharovka, Ivanovka, and Zapadnoye (Kharkov reg). Six counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 480 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one infantry fighting vehicle, one Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carrier, and one Kozak armoured vehicle. Three motor vehicles, three artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line and defeated formations of two mechanised brigades and two airmobile brigades of the AFU near Belogorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar, Vasyukovka, and Yantarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

AFU losses up to 245 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including two infantry fighting vehicles, and one Patriot armoured vehicle. Five pickup trucks, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot were wiped out.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of AFU, and one brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Sribnoye, Petrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Novovasilevka, Petropavlovka, and Novoyelizavetovka (DPR). In addition, 12 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 510 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 and one French-made VAB armoured personnel carriers, six motor vehicles, and five howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Bogatyr, Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novoselka, Razliv, Komar (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses more than 155 troops, one tank, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer. One ammo depot was wiped out.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of one infantry brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one national guard brigade close to Stepnogorsk, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg), Ponyatovka, Antonovka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 45 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and seven motor vehicles. Four electronic warfare stations and two ammo depots were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU formations and foreign mercenaries in 163 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 14 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 71 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,307 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,507 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,352 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,012 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.