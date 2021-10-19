© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle XX: Kissinger's Man [19.10.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • October 20, 2021
It looks like Nancy Kissinger is wearing a dead sheep on her dress. 5:25 Time stamp
I know this is a difficult subject but it must be exposed.
- They're blood sucking vampires
- Great video it blows my mind that all these other truth channels aren't calling these people out as well keep up the good work much love to all
- They can't hurt the real sheep of the Most High! No matter how hard they try!
- The thing is? If we’d all noticed all this time, we’d have done something about it long ago. There’s a reason God has chosen this age in time to bless some of us with the eyes to see
1,041 views Oct 19, 2021
Michelle XX
2.92K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wlH_q-gD8yg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
I know this is a difficult subject but it must be exposed.
- They're blood sucking vampires
- Great video it blows my mind that all these other truth channels aren't calling these people out as well keep up the good work much love to all
- They can't hurt the real sheep of the Most High! No matter how hard they try!
- The thing is? If we’d all noticed all this time, we’d have done something about it long ago. There’s a reason God has chosen this age in time to bless some of us with the eyes to see
1,041 views Oct 19, 2021
Michelle XX
2.92K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wlH_q-gD8yg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.