What did Obama Know and When? | John Solomon
Published 16 hours ago

What did Obama Know and When?


“It isn’t an accident that two of the most senior people in the Obama administration had a similar grift going on.”


Just the News’ John Solomon joins #AmericanSunrise to discuss the growing questions surrounding what President Obama knew regarding Biden’s foreign dealings and when.



Watch the full show here: https://rumble.com/v3exvqm-american-sunrise-show-9-5-23.html

white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regime

