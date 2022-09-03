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Chronicle of Battles in Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih Direction of Ukraine - August 30, - Sept. 2, 2022.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Chronicle of Battles in Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih Direction

August 30 — September 2, 2022


On August 30, AFU launched offensive against the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in five sectors of the front on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. For two months, reserves and strike forces had been gathered along the line of contact, waiting to close the Kherson issue once and for all, according to the Ukrainian side.


But the offensive went a little off script. Four days later, attempts by AFU to break through the defences of the Russian units led to a counter-offensive by Russian troops in one sector.


@RYBAR team has analysed the course of fighting in Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction and presents its analysis of the last four days.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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