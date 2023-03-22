The silence of GOP elected officials on the persecution of the former president is inexcusable.

New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽
@NYYRC
"It's a real shame that we have a party that can't stand for anything," says NYYRC President @GavinWax
.
The silence of GOP elected officials on the persecution of the former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate, @realDonaldTrump is inexcusable.
