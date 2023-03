The silence of GOP elected officials on the persecution of the former president is inexcusable.

New York Young Republican Club πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ—½

@NYYRC

"It's a real shame that we have a party that can't stand for anything," says NYYRC President @GavinWax

The silence of GOP elected officials on the persecution of the former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate, @realDonaldTrump is inexcusable.