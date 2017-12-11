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11/12/17 A Short Walk in Nature and Gratitude Chat
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2 views • January 04, 2021
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11/12/17 This little video is an act of be-friending for my communities on Steemit and YouTube. Enjoy the beauty and thanks for all you do for shifting the paradigm, ending the Deep State and promoting peace and unity.
11/12/17 This little video is an act of be-friending for my communities on Steemit and YouTube. Enjoy the beauty and thanks for all you do for shifting the paradigm, ending the Deep State and promoting peace and unity.
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