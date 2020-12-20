© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Transhumanist Agenda: Loss of Identity
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
178 views • December 20, 2020
Natural Living - 19 Dec 2020
A fusion of identities is part of a One World Order, a Great Reset, that includes:
No individual
No independence
No liberty
No responsibility
No property
No rights
No self concept
KLAUS SCHWAB: "The Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity."
Klaus Schwab, born in 1938 Germany. Founder & Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. Employs over 700 people HQs in Geneva, Switzerland, offices in New York, San Francisco, Beijing & Tokyo.
A fusion of identities is part of a One World Order, a Great Reset, that includes:
No individual
No independence
No liberty
No responsibility
No property
No rights
No self concept
KLAUS SCHWAB: "The Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity."
Klaus Schwab, born in 1938 Germany. Founder & Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. Employs over 700 people HQs in Geneva, Switzerland, offices in New York, San Francisco, Beijing & Tokyo.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.