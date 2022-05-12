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The 100 year UFO ET Cover Up - timeline of events, people & organizations
High Hopes
High Hopes
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294 views • May 12, 2022
Michael Salla.
Dan Willis served with the US Navy where he first encountered evidence of a UFO/ET coverup in 1969. He was among a select group of 20 insiders/whistleblowers who came forward to share their testimony about the coverup in the famous May 2001 Disclosure Project press conference held in Washington DC. In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Dan covers his background, participation in the Disclosure Project, and his timeline of the UFO extraterrestrial cover up dating back to 1922. Key events discussed include Maria Orsic, the Third Reich's flying saucer program, Temporal War, Antarctica, Operation Highjump, President Eisenhower's meetings and agreements, and how these relate to current events.

Dan Willis' 100 year timeline is available here https://thewebmatrix.net/disclosure/timelineofevents.html
Detailed references to these events are here: https://thewebmatrix.net/disclosure/

Dan Willis' testimony in the Disclosure Project is here: https://youtu.be/ClhNHIEPCKE?t=2030

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GPFpH0WtGg
Keywords
current eventsaliensufoflying saucernavyetantarcticawhistleblowercover upthird reichcuriousprovocativeeisenhowerexopoliticsdisclosure projectoperation highjumpmichael sallamaria orsicdan willistemporal war
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