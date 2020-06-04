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China taking UK command infrastructure whilst BBC distracts you
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31 views • June 04, 2020
14 giant 5G towers for Cardiff
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China and EE install 6G towns 20m from GCHQ
Large numbers of Chinese coming to UK
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