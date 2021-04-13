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Daunte Wright Riots Night 2
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40 views • April 13, 2021
To avoid a spike in crime, police orders must be followed regardless if they are lawful or not. Since some orders are unlawful, there must be some method of taking the offending officer/police department to court over the incident. Ensure the system functions as intended and eliminate as many of the flaws in it, that you will surely find, to the best of your ability.
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Contact your reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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