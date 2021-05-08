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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-05-2021 What's Really Going On? Questioning Narratives
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60 views • August 05, 2021
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Are we thinking critically? What is going to happen in the future is speculation as anyone with a functioning brain knows. So to believe any narrative as 100% would be insane. This leads to questions that may not have answers. Is depopulation the real plan as the Georgia guide stones say? Is total control over the existing population through eugenics and sterilization the goal? Matrix style control? Let's talk about this.
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Are we thinking critically? What is going to happen in the future is speculation as anyone with a functioning brain knows. So to believe any narrative as 100% would be insane. This leads to questions that may not have answers. Is depopulation the real plan as the Georgia guide stones say? Is total control over the existing population through eugenics and sterilization the goal? Matrix style control? Let's talk about this.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://lisaebetz.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/what-if-800x369.jpg
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