Future energy use and digital infrastructure priorities, an interview with Michael Yon

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As AI infrastructure expands at record speed, massive data centers are consuming enormous amounts of energy, water, and land. Critics warn humanity may be entering an era where digital systems are prioritized over basic human needs like food and affordable power. The future may be shaped by one question: who controls the energy?
#AI #DataCenters #EnergyCrisis #FutureTech #ArtificialIntelligence #Infrastructure #DigitalFuture
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