Is there ANY way out of CHAOS in 2024?

Glenn Beck
Jan 1, 2024
As we leave 2023 behind, Glenn believes the next 12 months will decide the future of America. The nation is facing major pressures from all over: potential wars, a troubled economy, violence in our streets, and an uncertain political landscape come election season. What if former president Donald Trump goes to jail? What if we see a Trump vs. Biden rematch? How would half the country take EITHER outcome of that election? Will the Democrats nominate someone else, like Michelle Obama? Glenn reviews all the potential chaos that 2024 may have in store.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs8kKEf1SxM
