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Nephtali1981: The ELITE's Satanic 'System' is Wearing Us Out - RESIST! [26.09.2021]
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50 views • September 27, 2021
Remember! There is HOPE in JESUS. Do not let the enemy lie to you and distract you from the purpose in your life. Visit us @ https://tfgministries.com and join our community!
I love you ALL a lot! Do not give up!
Bro. Tali
48 views Sep 26, 2021
Nephtali1981
134K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ra3qTekLNRo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
I love you ALL a lot! Do not give up!
Bro. Tali
48 views Sep 26, 2021
Nephtali1981
134K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ra3qTekLNRo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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