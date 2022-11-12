Lunar Calendar & Sabbath TRUTH & FACT

If people would stop acting like a bunch of one-world-culture colonials, understand English wasn’t the original language, and our current calendar wasn’t always the calendar since the beginning of time, we may not have forgotten God’s calendar. Research- you might learn something.

Isaiah 66:23

Genesis 1:14

Matthew 5:7

Exodus 20

Psalm 104:19

Leviticus 23

Ezekiel 46:1

Try looking at the Torah texts above in the “Mechanical Bible”. Google it. There’s a free version online. (Torah books are first 5 books of the Bible in case you didn’t know that)

Also things I think people should know-

Jesus was a Jew, he observed ALL the Jewish holidays. The early Christians/deciples were lunar-calendar keeping “Messianic Jews”, which is the only religion living as Jesus did, believing Jesus is the savior of the world, and the sacrifice for all. No other religion follows the Bible AS WRITTEN/AS JESUS LIVED. Not Baptists, not Catholics, not Lutherans, not anyone else. All other religions are OPINION OF MAN/mixed paganism. They are not based on historic fact, or the actual written words/directions given in the Bible. If you want to call yourself a “Christian”…… maybe read how the “Christ” part in that label lived. Just sayin.