Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Health Care TOWN HALL - How To Strengthen Your Immune System - Thu Apr 8
129 views
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 21 hours ago
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Health Care TOWN HALL - How To Strengthen Your Immune System - Thu Apr 8 In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Independent Candidate for U.S. President, gives a Town Hall presentation about Health Care and how YOU can take back control over your health and strengthen your immune system. Dr.SHIVA is one of the world's foremost experts on the immune system who gave the Prestige Lecture on the Modern Science of the Immune System at the National Science Foundation. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Keywords
drugsmedicinebiologytruth freedom healthdr shiva livedr shiva ayyadurai mit phdpresident 2024health care town hallstrengthen your immune systemsytosolve
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos