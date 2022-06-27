Boom! Vaccine Mafia Emails Exposed!

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MIRRORED from Amazing Polly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzCthfsFnxoE/
**Thank You and God bless each of you for being here!** I also talk about hero Dr. Charles Hoffe, whose story is a must-hear. References below:
VIDEO: Charles Hoffe https://www.bitchute.com/video/azW4ahVjF9jq
Dr. Charles Hoffe Letter to Henry: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-open-letter-dr-hoffe-to-dr-henry-april-5-2021.pdf
BC Email package: http://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807.pdf
Global News says Pf1zer/M0dern@ not safe for immunocompromised, etc: https://globalnews.ca/news/7512453/bc-covid-19-vaccine-schedule-rollout-priority/