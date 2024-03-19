REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS COMING+BIG🌋ERUPTS AGAIN / 2 MOONS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 17, 2024





Today is now 3/17/23, I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA callsl the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also... In this video first off I want to say if the camera footage is shakey at times well I usually get on my floor if do real talk videos with me because when I try showing evidence and do some real talk from me on my bed well my bed sinks in and is even more uncomfortable in the bed or the footage shakes even more lol so if shakey in this video number one I haven't been feeling the best with all stress I'm dealing with worrying about my moms health issues right now and dad and dealing with that amongst all the tons of radiation that keeps bombarding earth so I'm sorry if the footage is shakey at times . Anyways as I said this video is some real talk, and raw talk with me Brandon nagley as I'll be showing newer planet x system evidence of what's been messing with and passing the sun the last week. You'll see pictures I forgot to show when was talking showing evidence when I was recording footage from my phones camera as you'll see pictures of extra bodies that I found passing the sun to... I will speak on April 8th biblical solar eclipse that will be passing over us here in the United States and I wanted to add footage from another YouTube video on my video though my video was long enough so next tonight or tomorrow I will be posting another YouTubers video on what the elites and bad people and our government is ( possibly) prepping for which is extremely serious. Though personally I'm watching moreso for biblical prophecy around the same day as the solar eclipse over the USA on April 8th or something extremely bad and biblical within days to months after the solar eclipse over the U.S on April 8th as personally I feel other things ( could ) occur biblically, more than just the warning that you'll see in my next video as it's extremely vital for all in the United States.... The cover photo of what looks like either 2 moons connecting by something like plasma or energy or to it looks like the moon on the left and a planet x system body that passed the moon from left to right making what looks like a trail between the 2 bodies in the cover photo as that cover picture is credited to someone on Facebook within the last few days they caught it.... You'll see how badly earths magnetosphere is getting beat up not only by solar winds and radiation but looks like 1 out of 2 sets of gamma ray burst Red band radiation waves of cosmic and galactic cosmic radiation waves are hitting backside of earth where the earths magnetic field lines are to connecting to a large planet x system body behind earth or another large planet body coming closer behind earth.... you'll sse all these billionaires selling billions of dollars in stocks letting us know in common sense they are preparing for all coming and know the money system will collapse not just in the USA but globally so these elites and elite puppets are trying to get rich before they start going underground... Plus more as said some real talk with me. New planet x system evidence and more.. thank you all for watching and your prayers.... Love and forgive another as God commanded and please accept Christ as lord before late.. my next video will be from another YouTuber of vital information for all the USA relating to the 4/8/24 biblical solar eclipse.

Please see main notes in comments section under my video to see how to accept Christ as lord before late....





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apnId4jqmE4