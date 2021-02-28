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LA Mayor Garcetti SHREDS 1st Amendment, Threatens to Turn off Water + Power if you Have a Party
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60 views • February 28, 2021
The bill of rights, the first amendment- sacred parchment; the left is attempting to tear to shreds as they give preferential treatment under the law to Black Lives Matter as Bill DeBlasio and Mayor Eric Garcetti Treatment to BLM protests, But threaten to turn off your water and power if you hold a party.
They are turning America into a 1984 dystopian nightmare, or attempting to. The time to stand up to them is now.
#garcetti #LAlockdowns #authoritarian
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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They are turning America into a 1984 dystopian nightmare, or attempting to. The time to stand up to them is now.
#garcetti #LAlockdowns #authoritarian
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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