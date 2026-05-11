The System Was Built To Feed On You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who runs our world? There must be a formal structure and organizations with names – right? In fact, there are. And like any corporate structure there are clear lines of authority. In this episode we delineate the so-called NWO power structure. Truth be told, it might be better to consider the power in this world no differently than you would a corporate structure flow chart, with the CEO at the top, down to rank-and-file workers.
FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:
https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren
MORE LINKS:
LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW - EPISODE 558 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/558-the-rise-of-parasites-at-the-expense-of-the-many/
50:16End Screen