MTG's Surprise Bid for Trump's VP Slot Revealed

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s fervent Republican envoy, emerges unscathed from the Democrats' ceaseless attempts to dismantle her political voyage. With a resolution forged in the crucible of relentless opposition, Greene is poised to unveil her narrative, unfiltered and unapologetic, through her book - "MTG."







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



