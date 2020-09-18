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COVID VACCINE INJURY HALTS TRIAL
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257 views • September 18, 2020
COVID VACCINE INJURY HALTS TRIAL
The first serious adverse reaction during the AstraZeneca vaccine trial has been made public. The company, after pledging transparency, lagged in being forthright about the incident, initially revealing more to investors than to the public. The media is now doing damage control surrounding the previously ignored issue of vaccine safety, while other Covid trials are seeing nervous participants jump ship.
#AstraZeneca #VaccineTrials #CovidVaccine #Oxford
The first serious adverse reaction during the AstraZeneca vaccine trial has been made public. The company, after pledging transparency, lagged in being forthright about the incident, initially revealing more to investors than to the public. The media is now doing damage control surrounding the previously ignored issue of vaccine safety, while other Covid trials are seeing nervous participants jump ship.
#AstraZeneca #VaccineTrials #CovidVaccine #Oxford
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