SHOCKING PREVIEW OF RED FLAG LAW: GOOGLE WHISTLEBLOWER SURROUNDED BY FBI; PD & BOMB SQUAD - 1601-6P

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GUEST: Chris Dorr is the founder and Director of Ohio Gun Owners, Ohio's largest gun rights organization. OGO is a grassroots mobilization organization, empowering thousands of Ohioans to lobby on their own behalf via the tools and information his organization delivers to them. Chris’s organization does not follow the typical good ole' boy's club model of politics; They are a no-compromise, aggressive, Lobby that plays for keeps - because the left plays for keeps. He is the husband of 1, father of 7, and knows good and damn well who he’s fighting for - them.
Director
Ohio Gun Owners
www.OhioGunOwners.org
www.facebook.com/LikeOhioGunOwners
Recent Trouble Over Red Flag Comments:
https://www.wvxu.org/post/gun-rights-group-leaders-comments-get-review-state-troopers#stream/0
E-Militia Article: Police, Bomb Squad, & FBI Surround Google Whistleblower; Google Turns Bomb Robots, Police Dogs & Guns on Defiant Insider http://ow.ly/LnQK30plZys
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