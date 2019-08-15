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SHOCKING PREVIEW OF RED FLAG LAW: GOOGLE WHISTLEBLOWER SURROUNDED BY FBI; PD & BOMB SQUAD - 1601-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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8 views • August 15, 2019
San Francisco Police, its bomb squad and the FBI surrounded the residence of Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, just hours before he was scheduled to provide evidence to the Justice Department detailing how the tech giant has been manipulating its algorithms to promote an anti-Trump agenda and censor Conservatives on Google and YouTube. Vorhies is a former senior Google software engineer, who on August 5th was in the process of delivering a Google laptop and internal documents to the Justice Department’s Antitrust division.

🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli

GUEST: Chris Dorr is the founder and Director of Ohio Gun Owners, Ohio's largest gun rights organization. OGO is a grassroots mobilization organization, empowering thousands of Ohioans to lobby on their own behalf via the tools and information his organization delivers to them. Chris’s organization does not follow the typical good ole' boy's club model of politics; They are a no-compromise, aggressive, Lobby that plays for keeps - because the left plays for keeps. He is the husband of 1, father of 7, and knows good and damn well who he’s fighting for - them.

Director
Ohio Gun Owners
www.OhioGunOwners.org
www.facebook.com/LikeOhioGunOwners
Recent Trouble Over Red Flag Comments:
https://www.wvxu.org/post/gun-rights-group-leaders-comments-get-review-state-troopers#stream/0

E-Militia Article: Police, Bomb Squad, & FBI Surround Google Whistleblower; Google Turns Bomb Robots, Police Dogs & Guns on Defiant Insider http://ow.ly/LnQK30plZys
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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