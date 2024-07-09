BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty. Amazing Grace? You Ain't Seen Nuthin' Yet!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 10 months ago

This grace passes all human understanding. If you haven't already, consider taking this journey of faith by leaning on and into his amazing grace. You'll be glad you did.


Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


Saved by Grace

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Jesus suffered and died so that all who believe in Him can live forever as part of God's family.

Ephesians 2:4-10

Many people believe that piling up good works can make them right with God. Yet when it comes to sin, death is the only payment that can satisfy divine justice (Romans 6:23). Since we all sin, this leaves us facing an eternity cut off from God. But grace, the expression of divine love and kindness to the undeserving, prompted the solution: Jesus. According to John 6:29, the only “work” we need to do is believe. The Savior’s death brought us:

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl


Music video credit:

THE SEVENTH POWER - CHRIST DIED

Put The Seventh Power on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3v7S1ae

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3XSMpiw

METAL-CROSS

@MetalCross

https://www.youtube.com/@MetalCross


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
godchristchurchrockchristian rockangelicaussportsnetworkussportsradio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy