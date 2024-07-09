The Rock Almighty. Amazing Grace? You Ain't Seen Nuthin' Yet!

This grace passes all human understanding. If you haven't already, consider taking this journey of faith by leaning on and into his amazing grace. You'll be glad you did.





Saved by Grace

Jesus suffered and died so that all who believe in Him can live forever as part of God's family.

Ephesians 2:4-10

Many people believe that piling up good works can make them right with God. Yet when it comes to sin, death is the only payment that can satisfy divine justice (Romans 6:23). Since we all sin, this leaves us facing an eternity cut off from God. But grace, the expression of divine love and kindness to the undeserving, prompted the solution: Jesus. According to John 6:29, the only “work” we need to do is believe. The Savior’s death brought us:

THE SEVENTH POWER - CHRIST DIED

METAL-CROSS

Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

