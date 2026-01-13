The Pam Popper Show - 1/13/26 - Commentary on the New Dietary Guidelines

Pam Popper—founder of Wellness Forum Health and internationally recognized expert in nutrition, medicine, and health—breaks down the newly released U.S. Dietary Guidelines and explains why they are scientifically inconsistent, politically compromised, and potentially harmful. Drawing on decades of experience testifying before federal advisory committees, Pam highlights conflicts of interest, factual errors, and contradictions—particularly the push for high protein, daily meat, and full-fat dairy while prioritizing fiber. She also points out the committee's recommendation to limit saturated fats while placing foods that are highest in saturated fat at the top of the pyramid.



She explains why these guidelines won’t improve public health, how they may increase chronic disease and environmental damage, and why government policy has repeatedly failed. Most importantly, Pam makes the case that real change won’t come from Washington—it will come from INFORMED™ individuals leading by example, educating their communities, and changing demand through their food choices.

If we want better health, it’s up to us to build it together.



