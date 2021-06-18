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Black People, I’m Calling Your Bluff
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202 views • June 18, 2021
Unlike liberals, Jared Taylor takes black people at their word.
Correction: the woman identified in this video as student body president of Christopher Newport University was actually student body president of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Thumbnail credit: ColourMC, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/06/black-people-im-calling-your-bluff/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Correction: the woman identified in this video as student body president of Christopher Newport University was actually student body president of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Thumbnail credit: ColourMC, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/06/black-people-im-calling-your-bluff/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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