No Kings Protest in Omaha Nebraska – October 18, 2025 | Raw Video Footage – On the Ground & Drive-By

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Raw on-the-ground and drive-by video footage captures the No Kings Protest in Omaha, Nebraska on October 18, 2025 at Turner Park near Dodge Street and 31st Street. See thousands of white liberal attendees, mutual aid stations, frog costumes, and anti-Trump chants up close. Unfiltered Omaha No Kings rally coverage!
#OmahaNoKings #NoKingsOmaha2025 #TurnerParkProtest #OmahaOctober18 #NebraskaNoKings