To the Newly Awakened – You Are Not Alone
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
Follow
0
79 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers speaks directly to those who have only just begun to see. The moment of awakening is not easy—it is grief, disorientation, and the slow realization that everything you were taught was a lie. The world is not what it seemed. The elite are not who they claimed to be. And the children—millions of them—were never safe.


This report is an offering: respect, condolences, and a hand extended to those taking their first steps out of the matrix. The grief will pass. The armor will go on. And the radar for truth will sharpen with every dig.


You are not alone. There are others—wielding swords, building circles, waiting for you to arrive. Find your soft place to land. Surround yourself with those who understand the times. And when you're ready, help the next one waking up.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
awakeningtruthspiritual warfarecommunitysupportmissing childrengriefjohn michael chambersdisorientationelite deception
