Here's a Disturbing Theory About the Jabs That Makes Too Much Sense

There have been plenty of conspiracy theories about Covid-19, the "vaccines," and the roles being played by various organization such as the Chinese Communist Party, World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, and our own government. I've echoed many of them in the recent past. Most of them point back to depopulation and remnant control used against the whole world, but what if this really does come down to the United States itself?

During an interview I did with "Man in America" Seth Holehouse yesterday, we spent the better part of a segment discussing the jabs and a theory he'd been working on recently along with a few others. Basically, he believes it's possible that the real bioweapons being used against us are the jabs that are being injected into over 200 million Americans.

We are seeing plenty of adverse reactions to them, especially among young and otherwise healthy men. IF the Chinese Communist Party used their puppets in Big Pharma to develop and distribute a bioweapon that targeted military-aged men, then everything that's playing out around us would make more sense. This would explain why a Beijing-controlled Biden-Harris regime would be pushing so hard to get every man, woman, and child in the nation jabbed. It would explain why obvious concerns about the jabs are being widely ignored, even suppressed. And it would explain why the mandates seem to be focused mostly on military, healthcare workers, and first responders.