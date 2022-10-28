Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here's a Disturbing Theory About the Jabs That Makes Too Much Sense
2961 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published 25 days ago |
Shop now

Boost your immune system whether you've been jabbed or not with Dr. Zev Zelenko's amazing nutraceuticals: https://zstacklife.com/freedom

There have been plenty of conspiracy theories about Covid-19, the "vaccines," and the roles being played by various organization such as the Chinese Communist Party, World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, and our own government. I've echoed many of them in the recent past. Most of them point back to depopulation and remnant control used against the whole world, but what if this really does come down to the United States itself?

During an interview I did with "Man in America" Seth Holehouse yesterday, we spent the better part of a segment discussing the jabs and a theory he'd been working on recently along with a few others. Basically, he believes it's possible that the real bioweapons being used against us are the jabs that are being injected into over 200 million Americans.

We are seeing plenty of adverse reactions to them, especially among young and otherwise healthy men. IF the Chinese Communist Party used their puppets in Big Pharma to develop and distribute a bioweapon that targeted military-aged men, then everything that's playing out around us would make more sense. This would explain why a Beijing-controlled Biden-Harris regime would be pushing so hard to get every man, woman, and child in the nation jabbed. It would explain why obvious concerns about the jabs are being widely ignored, even suppressed. And it would explain why the mandates seem to be focused mostly on military, healthcare workers, and first responders.

Keywords
vaccineschinaconspiracy theorybioweaponccpchinese communist partyadverse reactionscoronaviruscovid-19seth holehouseman in americatop storythe jd rucker showlede

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket