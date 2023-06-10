Create New Account
Don't Affirm a Child's Gender/ Transition? In California, You're a Child ABUSER. Leave California
30 views
Recharge Freedom
Thanks for the wacky state of California, that will label parents child abusers who don't affirm their children's newly chosen "gender" or transitions. This is the state taking away the children who don't drink the ideological Kool-Aid. Thank you to Scott Weiner and Gavin Newsom.It's time to leave California.

#california #woke #trans


californiaevilinsanitychild abusewokegendercalifornia politicsgavin newsomus politicsgender identitytranswar against christianswhat is a womanscott weinerwar against parents

