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Former Spy Top Non-Fiction Reviewer National Conversation Clusters -- 6-10 of 26 including Disease
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23 views • July 28, 2020
Robert David Steele
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month. Learn more at https://TheSteeleReport.com FREE: https://phibetaiota.net FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube) Robert David Steele, former spy, senior civilian founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, top non-fiction book reviewer (over 2,000 reviews across 97 non-fiction categories of reading), recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize, and seriously pissed-off patriot who supports our President but wants to see https://tinyurl.com/POTUS-IDEAS sooner than later, offers a meta-level look at top books in twenty six categories that should be part of a national conversation. This presentation was a TransitionTalk, hosted by The Arlington Institute, which features monthly provocative talks from an international lineup of thinkers who are describing and explaining the extraordinary planetary change we are experiencing. Learn more at www.transitiontalks.org With apologies, I am told that I get better results if I only load one video a day, so I will space these out over the next week. You can see the long form of the entire three hour lecture including a SPY IMPROV Ask Me Anything Q&A at https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Top-Books where the graphics and lecture script and linked tables of all book reviews are also to be found. 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish. To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy. If you would like to donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 BODY ALIGN Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection Website: https://BodyAlign.com Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month. Learn more at https://TheSteeleReport.com FREE: https://phibetaiota.net FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube) Robert David Steele, former spy, senior civilian founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, top non-fiction book reviewer (over 2,000 reviews across 97 non-fiction categories of reading), recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize, and seriously pissed-off patriot who supports our President but wants to see https://tinyurl.com/POTUS-IDEAS sooner than later, offers a meta-level look at top books in twenty six categories that should be part of a national conversation. This presentation was a TransitionTalk, hosted by The Arlington Institute, which features monthly provocative talks from an international lineup of thinkers who are describing and explaining the extraordinary planetary change we are experiencing. Learn more at www.transitiontalks.org With apologies, I am told that I get better results if I only load one video a day, so I will space these out over the next week. You can see the long form of the entire three hour lecture including a SPY IMPROV Ask Me Anything Q&A at https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Top-Books where the graphics and lecture script and linked tables of all book reviews are also to be found. 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish. To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy. If you would like to donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 BODY ALIGN Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection Website: https://BodyAlign.com Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
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