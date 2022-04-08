Song: God Is Holy

Lyrics:



What heart could hold the weight of Your love

And know the heights of Your great worth

What eyes could look on Your glorious face

Shining like the sun

What heart could hold the weight of Your love

And know the heights of Your great worth

What eyes could look on Your glorious face

Shining like the sun

You are holy, holy, holy

God most high and God most worthy

You are holy, holy, holy

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Your name alone has power to raise us

Your light will shine when all else fades

Our eyes will look on Your glorious face

Shining like the sun

Who is like You, God?

You are holy, holy, holy

God most high and God most worthy

You are holy, holy, holy

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

You are holy, holy, holy

God most high and God most worthy

You are holy, holy, holy

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Who shall we say You are

You're the living God

Who shall we say You are

You're the great I am

The highest name of all

You are all You say You are

You are holy, holy, holy

God most high and God most worthy

You are holy, holy, holy

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

You are holy, holy, holy

God most high and God most worthy

You are holy, holy, holy

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

And You shall come again in glory

To judge the living and the dead

All eyes now look on Your glorious face

Shining like the sun

Who is like You, God?

You're holy

Only You are holy

You are holy, holy, holy

God most high and God most worthy

You are holy, holy, holy

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are

Jesus, You are



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