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Song: God Is Holy
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41 views • April 08, 2022
Lyrics:
What heart could hold the weight of Your love
And know the heights of Your great worth
What eyes could look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
What heart could hold the weight of Your love
And know the heights of Your great worth
What eyes could look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Your name alone has power to raise us
Your light will shine when all else fades
Our eyes will look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
Who is like You, God?
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Who shall we say You are
You're the living God
Who shall we say You are
You're the great I am
The highest name of all
You are all You say You are
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
And You shall come again in glory
To judge the living and the dead
All eyes now look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
Who is like You, God?
You're holy
Only You are holy
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
What heart could hold the weight of Your love
And know the heights of Your great worth
What eyes could look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
What heart could hold the weight of Your love
And know the heights of Your great worth
What eyes could look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Your name alone has power to raise us
Your light will shine when all else fades
Our eyes will look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
Who is like You, God?
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Who shall we say You are
You're the living God
Who shall we say You are
You're the great I am
The highest name of all
You are all You say You are
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
And You shall come again in glory
To judge the living and the dead
All eyes now look on Your glorious face
Shining like the sun
Who is like You, God?
You're holy
Only You are holy
You are holy, holy, holy
God most high and God most worthy
You are holy, holy, holy
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Jesus, You are
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
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