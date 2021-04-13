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11) Previsões 2020: 5G, Orwell e Huxley (Celente and Keiser Report)
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24 views • April 13, 2021
Crédito para RT e o programa Keiser Report: Keiser Report: 2020 predictions (E1482) | 31/12/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2vMfbQWdvE
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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