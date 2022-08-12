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Russia Ukraine Updates
August 10, 2022
Some report getting monkeypox after receiving first dose of vaccine
The article insinuates that since they’re only giving 1/5 of the original dose to stretch supplies that might be a possible reason for the outbreaks
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fhwnx-some-report-getting-monkeypox-after-receiving-first-dose-of-vaccine.html