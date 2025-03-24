Israeli Settlers Steal a Palestinian Home in Hebron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While a Palestinian family was away for Iftar, Israeli settlers took over their home in Hebron. Upon returning, the family found settlers inside, with Israeli police and army refusing to remove them or allow the family back into their own house.
