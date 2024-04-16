The Failed Ukrainian Attempt to Land in Kozinka, Belgorod region - Downed Ukrainian Mi-24 Helicopter Crash Site & Burnt Crew - Shot Down on March 17 near the village of Lukashevka, Sumy region.
This was posted several places today. Found this same video and combined what was said. Cynthia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.