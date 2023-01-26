mRNA Shots Are Not Going Away - Moderna CEO Has Permanent Global Plans

Article by Tracy Beanz & Michelle Edwards (Jan 25th, 2023): "mRNA is Not Going Away: Moderna CEO Has Permanent Global Plans": https://thehighwire.com/editorial/mrna-is-not-going-away/





Quote from the article: "In a recent appearance on The Highwire, Dr. Ryan Cole explained why mRNA injections can be so dangerous. Simply put, human cells are meant to make human proteins, not the foreign spike protein mRNA jabs program our cells to make. According to Dr. Cole, the mRNA platform has proven to be so dangerous that not only do COVID vaccines need to be halted immediately, but the entire experimental platform—and the agencies that have taken it upon themselves carte blanche to keep pushing it forward (like Moderna and DARPA)—need to be stopped."





The former VP of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, said the same thing yesterday on the Alex Jones Show: "We Have Been Lied To About Every Part of the COVID Pandemic, says Dr. Michael Yeadon": https://banned.video/watch?id=63d04ae8ec8df81eeae83b22/





Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v2789s6-tracy-beanz-mrna-is-not-going-away.html