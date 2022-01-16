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Myron C Fagan Speech In 1967: The United Nations Is The Crux Of The Great Conspiracy To Destroy The Sovereignty Of The United States And The Enslavement Of The American People (2hrs 32min)
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184 views • January 16, 2022
#MyronFagan #UnitedNations #UN #CFR #Illuminati #AdamWeishaupt #DeepStateCabal
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Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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