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Update van staatsgek Youri!
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33 views • June 19, 2021
Daar staat hij hoor, tussen de vlaggetjes, het luie zweet parelend over zijn gezicht tot ver in zijn bilnaad, met een update over zijn ‘trust’.
Het loopt allemaal op rolletjes maar hij wil nog wel graag hulp want stiekem weet hij natuurlijk niet waarover hij praat.
Volgende week gaat Youri naar de Kamer van Koophandel en ook nog eens naar de notaris, met een advocaat, kunnen die ook eens lachen.
Het loopt allemaal op rolletjes maar hij wil nog wel graag hulp want stiekem weet hij natuurlijk niet waarover hij praat.
Volgende week gaat Youri naar de Kamer van Koophandel en ook nog eens naar de notaris, met een advocaat, kunnen die ook eens lachen.
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