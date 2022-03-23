© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Karl Lauterbach file: Urgent warning against the warner!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 23, 2022
Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, the mass media have presented Karl Lauterbach as a health expert and epidemiologist. Despite a scandalous past and very questionable behavior, they offer him a platform for often baseless allegations and horror scenarios. The background facts documented in the “Lauterbach file” show a different picture than that of the media, which have aggrandized this man to a key figure in corona issues. This is why Lauterbach would also warn against distributing this program.
✓ www.kla.tv/22015
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22015
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.