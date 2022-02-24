The Canadian trucker told the experience after arrested by the police

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This trucker in the Canadian freedom trucker convoy was arrested and beaten by the police during the Ottawa protest, making him unable to breathe and scarred. He said that after being taken to the police station, the police gave him two options. One option is to sign a document of guarantee that he would not reenter the protest and then he would leave. His all charges would be dropped; The other option was to lose his business license and lose his ability to travel to the US. The trucker told the police that he would take the charges.
He told the police:“charge me”. He said the police didn’t do anything that gave any evidence or any paperwork.